Image copyright Parry family Image caption Eloise Parry died in 2015 at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

A businesswoman has denied killing a student by providing her with a potentially lethal slimming aid.

Mary Roberts is accused over the death of Eloise Parry, 21, of Shrewsbury, after taking diet pills containing controversial drug DNP, in 2015.

Ms Roberts, from Southall, west London, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, contravening EU food safety laws and laundering £20,000 at the Old Bailey.

She is due to go on trial alongside two co-defendants in April.

Ms Roberts, aged 32, Albert Huynh, 32, and Bernard Rebelo, 30, are being prosecuted by Harrow Borough Council.

A trial date is set for next April, the Old Bailey heard

Mr Huynh, from Northolt, West London, has not entered any pleas to his manslaughter charge and contravening EU food safety laws.

He is due to appear for an application to dismiss his case on 18 December.

Mr Rebelo, from Beckton, east London, has previously pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter and placing DNP on the market.

A trial date is set for 30 April, 2018.