Image copyright Google Image caption The 87-year-old customer was shopping at Aldi when her purse was stolen

Two men have been charged with theft after an 87-year-old woman's purse was stolen in a supermarket.

It was taken from a handbag on 24 October in Aldi, Oswald Road, Oswestry.

Two men from Smethwick; 44-year-old Catalin-`mihai Verea, of Thimblemill Road, and 38-year-old Florin-iulian Bajanaru, of Mill Hill, have been charged with theft from a person.

The pair have been bailed and are due to appear at Telford Magistrates' Court on 28 November.