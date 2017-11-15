Image copyright Google maps Image caption The Feathers Hotel is a historic building in Ludlow

A hotel at the centre of a Legionnaires' outbreak which led to a woman's death has reopened.

The Feathers Hotel in Ludlow, Shropshire, was closed in September after Elaine Brown, 69, contracted the disease following a stay in July.

Shropshire Council and Public Health England said that they were satisfied steps had been taken to "identify possible sources of contamination".

An investigation into Mrs Brown's death is continuing.

Mrs Brown, from Liverpool, died in mid-August.

Her death came months after another guest caught the disease but Public Health England did not tell anyone.

Image copyright Irwin Mitchell Image caption Elaine Brown (left), pictured with her daughter-in-law and grandchildren, stayed at the hotel in July

Her husband, Graham Brown, previously told the BBC: "If we had been told about the case of Legionnaires' disease in April, there is absolutely no chance that we would have stayed there."

The hotel voluntarily shut in the summer when Public Health England found a link with legionella bacteria in its water samples.

In a joint statement, Shropshire Council and Public Health England said "thorough and ongoing controls would be carried out and on a regular basis".

They added they were "mindful of the sad death of the lady who had been a visitor at the hotel, and would like to offer their sincere condolences to the families affected by this very unfortunate incident".

A formal investigation is in the early stages and likely to take a "significant period of time to complete", they added.