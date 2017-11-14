Shropshire

Two arrests after Shropshire Aldi pensioner purse theft

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of theft after an 87-year-old woman's purse was stolen in a supermarket.

A man in his 30s and one in his 40s are being questioned after the shopper was targeted in Aldi, Oswestry, Shropshire on 24 October.

CCTV captured a man distracting the woman while another reached into her bag for her purse.

After the theft was made public, well-wishers raised £4,720 for the victim of the distraction theft.

