Image copyright Ordnance Survey Image caption The letters have been carved into the side of Titterstone Clee Hill in Shropshire

A Liverpool fan appears to have carved their love of the team on to the side of a hill in Shropshire.

The huge 'LFC' letters were spotted on the north side of Titterstone Clee Hill by the Ordnance Survey's flying unit team.

The organisation said the letters are on common land and appear to have been made by some kind of vehicle.

It comes days after mystery letters "Sue" were spotted etched into an Oxfordshire field.

Ordnance Survey said the letters are between 85 and 95m (278ft and 312ft) long and can be seen for several kilometres.

Danny Hyam, from the organisation's consultancy and technical services team, said: "Perhaps there is someone living in this area who supports Everton and has a back garden or bedroom window with a view of the hill and has a Liverpool-supporting friend with an extreme sense of humour?

"It is one of the most unusual ways of showing support for a team I've ever seen."