Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption The plants are to be destroyed by police

A cannabis factory with an estimated street value of £2.5m has been discovered inside an MOT test centre.

Police found 2,800 plants inside the redundant Madeley MOT testing station on Ironbridge Road, Telford, on Monday.

West Mercia Police said the find was "a very significant discovery of a sophisticated cannabis cultivation, of an industrial scale".

A 27-year-old man held on suspicion of the production of cannabis has been released under investigation.

Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption The redundant Madeley MOT station was used as the base for the cannabis plantation

Det Insp Andy Bailey said: "It is likely that huge investment has been made in the setting up of this venture and it is extremely satisfying to know that all of the cannabis and equipment we have found will now be destroyed.

"Cannabis continues to be one of the most commonly used drugs in the UK and the impact it has on our communities should not be underestimated.

"We will continue to tackle reports of drugs production and supply across the region, and members of our community play an important part in this, through the information they provide."