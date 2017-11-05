Image copyright PA Image caption The report found there was no registered manager at the home, which was looking after 30 residents

A care home left a resident who previously had deep vein thrombosis in bed for over a year, inspectors found.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said the resident at Doddington Lodge in Cleobury Mortimer "had not mobilised since August 2016".

Inspections in September also found residents to be at risk of dehydration, as reported in the Shropshire Star.

The home, which was contacted for a response, has been placed in special measures but has reportedly since shut.

'Exposed to harm'

The report - which rated Doddington Lodge inadequate in four out of five areas - said that despite the home having been given advice on how to care for those with deep vein thrombosis, the resident in question had not been encouraged to move.

"People were exposed to harm, both in terms of their physical environment as well as the care they received," said the report.

CQC inspectors, who made three unannounced visits to the home at Hopton Wafers in September, found residents were at risk of malnutrition and dehydration as they did not have the necessary support to ensure they ate or drunk enough.

Staff members at the care home - which charged between about £680 and £1,350 a week - also said some wheelchairs were unsafe, with one telling inspectors they had "nearly tipped a person out" as a result.

In total, inspectors found five defective wheelchairs, including one with sections of the brake held together by "sticky tape".

There was no registered manager at the home, which at the time was looking after 30 residents, some with dementia, inspectors said.

A fire escape route was also left blocked at the home, the report found, while some staff said they did not feel there were enough workers to help residents quickly at night.