Parking charges at two Shropshire hospitals are to rise in a move which will "disproportionately impact on patients and visitors", a patient group has said.

From 1 November, charges will be hourly, with patients having to pay £8 to park up to 24 hours, up from £3.50.

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) said it was the first price increase is four years.

But Shropshire Patients Group said the rise is unfair.

The current income the trust receives from parking at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal pays for the equivalent of 40 staff nurses.

Changes to parking charges:

0-30 minutes was free but will now be reduced to 20 minutes free parking

Up to 2 hours - £3, up from £2.50

Up to 3 hours - £4, up from £3

Up to 4 hours - £5, up from £3

Up to 5 hours - £6, up from £3

Up to 24 hours - £8, up from £3.50

Graham Shepherd, from the patient group, said he had been "inundated with calls from unhappy members of the local community".

David Sandbach, the former chief executive of the Princess Royal Hospital, has also written to the trust to complain, saying he was not willing to "watch in silence" while the trust "relieves the poor, the weak, the sick and the lame of funds which are needed for their daily bread at times of crisis and anxiety in their life".

Julia Clarke, director of corporate governance at the trust, said the charges were "still among the lowest in the country".

Patients receiving dialysis, radiotherapy or chemotherapy and people visiting hospital for issues connected with bereavement are able to park for free and discounted 10-visit tickets for £8 are also available, she added.

People in receipt of benefits, can also claim it back by requesting a receipt when paying at the machine.