The cause of Archie Spriggs's death has not yet been confirmed

The mother of a seven-year-old boy found dead at a house in Shropshire has denied his murder.

The body of Archie Spriggs was discovered at an address on Rushbury Road in Wall-under-Heywood, near Church Stretton, on 21 September.

The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

Lesley Speed, 44, pleaded not guilty to killing her son at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday. Her trial will take place in March.

