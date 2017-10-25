Image caption The power station stopped generating electricity in November 2015

A decommissioned power plant has been named as as potential housing development site.

Shropshire Council is looking for sites to build 28,750 homes and the Ironbridge power station site is listed as well as a former barracks.

The power station stopped generating electricity in November 2015 and its owners, Uniper, put the 141-hectare site on the market in February.

The council needs to build the homes between now and 2036.

Its local development plan draft sets out how they could be built.

The document said there were "ongoing discussions" with site owners, the Shropshire Star said.

The Shropshire Local Plan Review report said: "There are known mixed use, brownfield opportunities at the former Ironbridge Power Station and at Clive Barracks at Tern Hill.

"These are significant sites and will require long lead-in periods to ensure appropriate master-planning and site remediation before development can commence."

Development would be distributed so Shrewsbury would have about 30% of it and rural areas around 27.5% under proposals in the report.

There will be an eight-week public consultation on the local plan, which will start on Friday and end on 22 December.