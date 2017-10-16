Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was airlifted after the collision

A 13-year-old boy has died after being hit by a bus while cycling.

Emergency services were called to Haybridge Road in Hadley, Telford, shortly before 08:05 BST.

The boy was given emergency treatment for his injuries before being airlifted to Birmingham Children's Hospital, where he later died, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

The driver of the bus, a woman, was treated for the effects of shock and discharged at the scene.

Haybridge Road was closed between Manor Heights and the junction of Brookdale following the crash, West Mercia Police said.