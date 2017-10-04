Image copyright Google Image caption Parents of children at St Peter's C of E Primary School in Bratton, Telford, have been informed

A former member of staff at a primary school is being investigated over alleged voyeurism offences.

A joint statement released by police and the council, said the ex-member of staff at St Peter's C of E Primary School in Bratton, Telford, had been arrested.

It added a "small number of children" were "potentially affected" and parents had been informed.

The Diocese of Lichfield said it was "fully aware of this serious matter".

The statement issued by West Mercia Police and Telford and Wrekin Council, said the matter was being taken "incredibly seriously" and they understood it was "upsetting for pupils and parents".

The statement concluded that no further information could be released while the investigation was ongoing.