The mother of a seven-year-old boy who was found dead at a house in Shropshire has been charged with his murder.

Police found the body of Archie Spriggs at the home in Rushbury Road, Wall-under-Heywood, near Church Stretton, on 21 September.

Lesley Speed, 44, also of Rushbury Road, will appear at Telford Magistrates' Court later.

West Mercia Police said Ms Speed needed hospital treatment after being found in the home with "significant injuries".

The cause of Archie's death has not yet been confirmed.