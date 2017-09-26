Image copyright Severn Trent Water Image caption Severn Trent repaired the 21in (53cm) underground pipe overnight

Most residents who were without water for two days after a pipe burst have had supplies restored, a firm said.

Severn Trent said it had fixed the pipe but warned some Shropshire homes may have an "intermittent supply during peak times" as final work is done.

It is again providing free bottled water at Tesco, in Madeley, and at the Museum of the Gorge, Ironbridge.

About 20,000 homes were without water after the burst on Sunday, closing 10 schools and nurseries on Monday.

The southbound slip road from the A442 Queensway to the A442 Brockton Way will be closed later as equipment and waste is removed.

A Severn Trent Water spokesman said the repair had been "particularly tricky" as the pipe was deep underground and staff had to cut back trees and remove an 18ft (5.4m) section of pipe.

"So we'd like to thank everyone for their continued patience and understanding as we continue with our work," he said.