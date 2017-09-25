Image copyright Family handout Image caption The cause of Archie's death has not yet been confirmed

The family of a seven-year-old boy found dead at a house in Shropshire say they are "facing challenging times".

Police discovered the body of Archie Spriggs at the property in Rushbury Road, Wall-under-Heywood, near Church Stretton, at 18:15 BST on Thursday.

A 44-year-old woman held on suspicion of murder, named locally as Lesley Speed, is believed to be his mother.

She is still receiving treatment in hospital after being found in the home with "significant injuries".

The cause of Archie's death has not yet been confirmed, West Mercia Police said.

A statement from family released by the force said: "Archie's father, step-mum, brother and family are facing challenging times and would like to ask for our privacy to be respected while we come to terms with this devastating loss."