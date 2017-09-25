Image copyright Severn Trent Water Image caption Severn Trent said repairs of the 21ins (53cms) underground pipe overnight were hit by poor weather

Ten schools and nurseries are shut and some 3,500 homes without water following a burst water pipe.

Schools in the Madeley and Broseley areas are closed because of the burst, which happened early on Sunday, hitting supplies in Telford, Shropshire.

Severn Trent Water said 20,000 homes were originally affected, but it had worked to restore supplies to most.

It has delivered 120,000 litres of free bottled water to Tesco in Madeley and Ironbridge Museum of the Gorge.

The firm said overnight repairs of the 21ins (53cms) underground pipe were hampered by poor weather.

Image copyright Shropshire Star Image caption The pipe burst in the early hours of Sunday

The burst left a 7ft hole. Checks had to be made to a nearby gas pipe to ensure it was not damaged.

A spokesman for Severn Trent said: "Our work may result in lower pressure than normal for some customers and there is the possibility that supplies may be a bit murky, which is nothing to worry about and is just a result of the way we're moving our water around the pipes, although we understand that you might not want to drink it."

The southbound slip road from the A442 Queensway to the A442 Brockton Way is closed and drivers have been urged to avoid the area.