A seven-year-old boy has been found dead at a house in Shropshire, police have said.

A woman was also found with "significant injuries" at the house in Church Stretton, and was taken to hospital.

West Mercia Police said officers were called to the property in Rushbury Road at 18.15 BST.

Officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, a spokesman added.

Supt Tom Harding said: "There has been significant police activity at the address this evening and we expect that this will continue through tomorrow as we try to establish what has taken place.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the young child and we will continue to support them as our investigation progresses."