Image caption Sites, including Market Drayton, would be boosted by the investment, the firm said

UK dairy giant Müller will invest £100m in expanding its yogurt and desserts range in the next three years.

The firm said it would develop, manufacture and market new products made from milk produced by British farmers.

To accommodate the plans, three sites in Shropshire will be upgraded with the Telford site doubling in size by 2020.

Bosses said the investment would "build a vibrant future for the British dairy industry".

Müller employs 1,000 people across Shropshire at sites in Market Drayton, Telford and Minsterley, near Shrewsbury.

'Unprecedented' investment

It said it planned to grow brands including Müllerlight, Müller Corner and Müller Rice.

Bergen Merey, managing director of Müller Yogurt & Desserts described it as an "unprecedented" level of investment.

"Müller's approach in the UK within the yogurt and desserts and milk and ingredients sectors, is to grow our capabilities so that we can reduce the UK's dependence on imported dairy products," he added.