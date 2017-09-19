Image caption Calls had been diverted so women had 24/7 access to a midwife, The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust said

A maternity unit has been closed after flash flooding damaged its roof.

The midwife-led unit in Shrewsbury shut on Monday evening with people being asked to go the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, about 18 miles away, instead.

All women due to give birth had been notified, The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust said.

It said calls had been diverted so women had 24/7 access to a midwife.

Read more news for Shropshire

Anyone in labour would be asked to make their way to either Wrekin Midwife Led Unit or the Consultant Led Unit at the Telford hospital, the trust said.

Trust head of midwifery Sarah Jamieson has said it would like to "apologise for this unpredictable short term closure".

She has said: "Estates are working with us to ensure repairs are carried out in the shortest time possible."

The hospital had hoped to have the unit open by Tuesday morning but it remains closed.