Image caption Shrewsbury Town said the club was "behind this effort 100%"

An appeal to raise £75,000 to introduce safe standing at Shrewsbury Town FC has been extended.

A crowdfunding scheme launched in August had a deadline of Tuesday with £48,000 raised.

Fan group the Supporters' Parliament wants the money to install about 400 rail seats in one area of the ground.

The group said the end date of Tuesday "was merely an indicative point to aim for" and the campaign would be open until money needed was raised.

The League One side became the first English club to apply to have safe standing.

Read more news for Shropshire

Rail seating, similar to the system at the ground of Scottish champions Celtic, is a safe standing area featuring retractable seats.

Shrewsbury's Montgomery Waters Meadow is 10 years old so is not governed by the all-seater stadiums legislation which permits clubs in Leagues One and Two to keep terraces that existed before 1994.

Standing has been banned in England's top two divisions since then.

That law change followed recommendations made in the Taylor Report into the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which claimed the lives of 96 Liverpool fans.

The club, which said the initiative was driven by the supporters group, stated it was "behind this effort 100%".