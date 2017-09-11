A woman who gave birth to a girl before putting her in a plastic bag and throwing her out a window has been jailed for 10 years.

An earlier hearing was told the mother did not want the baby as she reminded her of the father who was no longer a partner.

The girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, survived, but was left with serious brain injuries.

Her mother, 32, from Oswestry, Shropshire, admitted attempted murder.

The infant was found outside a house in the Meole Brace area of Shrewsbury in April 2016.

West Mercia Police said then the newborn had been placed in the care of the local authority.

Her mother was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on 8 September, having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

She had kept her pregnancy secret.