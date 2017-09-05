Pornographic images shown on visitor sign in Telford

Image copyright Anonymous Image caption This photograph captured by a member of the public has been pixellated

A council has been left red-faced after pornographic images appeared on an electronic information sign.

The screen, in Telford, Shropshire, which usually shows visitors local information, was photographed on Monday showing an adult website.

Telford and Wrekin Council said it immediately alerted police and had stopped internet access to its signs.

The picture was initially shared with local news website Telford Live and has since been widely shared.

It is not clear if someone hacked into the council website to display the images.

Image copyright Telford and Wrekin Council Image caption The Southwater development is made up of bars and restaurants and a cinema

The sign is at the town's multi-million pound Southwater development that includes a mix of bars, restaurants and entertainment complexes, along with Southwater One, home to a new state-of the-art library, and council offices.

In a statement the council said: "We are carrying out a full investigation into this complaint and have referred it to West Mercia Police and the cyber-crime desk.

"Immediately the issue was raised with us on Monday afternoon, we disabled internet connectivity to all totems in Southwater, which were displaying correct content at the time."