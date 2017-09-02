Shop customer in Stourbridge 'overpowers' armed robbers

Image copyright Google Image caption Staff at the store were threatened with metal bars

A "brilliant" shop customer overpowered two robbers wielding metal bars and detained them at the premises until help arrived, police say.

The pair targeted One Stop in Worcester Street, Stourbridge, just after 22:00 BST on Friday and demanded takings.

But then the customer intervened and, with assistance from staff, held the men and waited for police.

The West Midlands force has arrested three men from Dudley aged 35, 50 and 53.

Getaway driver

Two were arrested on suspicion of robbery, police said.

The third man is suspected of being the getaway driver and was held on suspicion of car theft.

Police say a stolen car was stopped near the junction with New Road.

Det Insp Ade George said: "Together [the customer and staff] did a brilliant job in helping us apprehend two suspects and, with the support of a witness who provided the registration number of a Volvo seen driving away from the scene, our officers quickly arrested a third man."

Detectives are investigating whether the raid is connected to theft at branches of Sainsbury's and Co-op earlier in the evening.