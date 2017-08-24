Police dog has surgery after stabbing

Image copyright Warks and West Mercia Dogs @K999Cops Image caption Canto is on the mend, police say

A police dog has undergone surgery after being stabbed while on duty.

The German Shepherd - named Canto - was attending an address in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, with his handler when he was attacked.

The pair were called to the property on Monday evening following reports a man may try to harm himself.

West Mercia Police said Canto was recovering at home with his handler following an operation and was doing well.

The man was detained under the Mental Health Act.