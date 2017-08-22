Ludlow Hospital refuses 'demeaning' fancy dress donation

Image copyright Mark Hiles Image caption The chief executive of Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust said the behaviour was "insulting"

A hospital has turned down a £2,500 donation from a group of men dressed up as nurses after bosses said the outfits were "demeaning".

The group, which was supporting Ludlow Hospital in Shropshire, raised the money by pushing a bed around the town.

Jan Ditheridge, chief executive of Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, said the behaviour was "insulting".

The hospital's friends group said it was "sad day for public support for our health services."

A letter to Peter Corfield, chair of Ludlow Hospital League of Friends, from Ms Ditheridge and chair of the trust Mike Ridley, said: "The presentation of men dressed as female nurses in a highly-sexualised and demeaning way is wrong, very outdated and insulting to the profession."

Mr Corfield said the bed-push fundraiser had taken place every summer for decades involving men from the local community and was "light-hearted".

He said proceeds from this year's event had been earmarked to provide ECG machines for the outpatients and minor injuries departments at Ludlow.

Image copyright Google Image caption The money had been earmarked to provide ECG machines for the outpatients and minor injuries departments

"We have therefore now had to withdraw the funding for those items," he added.

Alison Hiles, whose husband took part in the event, said: "Nobody's complained, everybody seems to enter into the spirit of it, locals know that it's going on, those that aren't local really enjoy the event and always have a chat with the lads and willingly give money, nobody forces them.

"I really don't why all of a sudden that it's a problem."

Ms Ditheridge said: "We have previously asked that this doesn't happen and therefore don't think it's right to accept any money associated with this activity."