Telford and Shrewsbury A&E reorganisation plans backed

Health bosses have backed plans to downgrade A&E services in Telford in favour of one emergency and trauma department based in Shrewsbury.

Proposals include a new emergency centre and women and children's services at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Elective surgery, orthopaedics and specialist centres for bariatric services and breast services would be based in Telford.

Proposals will now go out for public consultation.

The plans are part of the NHS Future Fit programme launched in 2014.

Under the proposals, women and children's services would also move to Shrewsbury, despite a £28m centre opening in Telford in 2014.

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard said the decision was "fundamentally flawed".

Mr Pritchard said: "When you look at the demographics of Telford and central and east Shropshire, it's clear that the younger part of the population is on our side of the county," he said.

"This is not putting Shrewsbury against Telford or Telford against Shrewsbury, this is saying, based on the evidence, what is the best place to keep the women's and children's units?

"And I would say it is Telford because of course that's why it was left there in the first place.

"This decision is completely flawed, completely wrong and I will fight it all the way," he added.

The Future Fit programme was established as it was deemed having hospital services across multiple sites in Shropshire meant services were struggling and incurring additional costs due to duplication.

The Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Shropshire CCG said the consultation would allow people to "have their say".