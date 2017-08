Image copyright Google Image caption A 26-year-old will appear before magistrates today

A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition following an assault in Telford.

The 35-year-old victim was found with a serious injury to his head after police were called to the scene in Blakemore at about 21:10 BST on Saturday.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent and will appear before magistrates later.

The victim is now in a stable condition at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

