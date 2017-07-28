Twelfth Century Myndtown church's £200K restoration complete

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Myndtown church received £220,000 of lottery funding for restoration work

A £220,000 Lottery restoration of a 12th Century church has been completed.

Approval for the funding for work on Myndtown church, in Shropshire, was granted in December and included conservation work on its bells - one of which dated from 1150.

The church, which was classified as being "at risk", also had its walls re-rendered and stonework repaired.

Project leader John Burt said the church was now "ready to last for the next thousand years".

'Remarkable'

During the work, the two bells were taken down for examination and conservation work before being returned.

Mr Burt described the 12th Century bell as a "remarkable survivor". The other bell is believed to date from the 15th Century, he said.

Mr Burt added it had been apparent there was "a lot" of work that needed doing.

"We applied to the Heritage Lottery Fund and raised some money ourselves," he said.