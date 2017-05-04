Shropshire couple killed in Mauritius holiday crash

Image copyright Landia Image caption Hugh Vaughan died while on holiday in Mauritius with his wife when they were involved in a road accident

A British couple have been killed in a road accident in Mauritius.

Hugh and Liz Vaughan from Prees Heath, near Whitchurch in Shropshire, were taking a taxi trip while on holiday in the Indian Ocean island state.

Mr Vaughan was a director of Landia, a Danish company which makes pumping equipment for the agricultural industry.

The firm said in a statement he would be "sorely missed" by friends and colleagues.

A Foreign Office spokesman said they are supporting the family and are in contact with the Mauritian police.

Landia's statement said: "It is with deep sadness and shock that we have to report the untimely death of Hugh Vaughan, Director of Landia UK, who together with his wife Liz passed away after a road accident whilst travelling in a taxi during their holiday in Mauritius."

It added: "Hugh will be sorely missed. We send our heartfelt sympathies to Hugh and Liz's families."

The Hawkstone Park Golf Club near Shrewsbury shared the news with its members and the Club Captain Ashley Burdock said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with their immediate family at this sad time."