Piano gold hoard is 'life-changing' sovereign stockpile

Image copyright Trustees of the British Museum Image caption The coins were minted between 1847 and 1915

A hoard of gold discovered hidden inside an old piano has been revealed to be a collection of sovereign coins.

The discovery was made in Shropshire before Christmas when its new owners had it retuned and repaired.

An inquest in Shrewsbury heard the collection consists of an undisclosed number of coins dating from 1847 to 1915.

Experts believe the coins may have been "deliberately hidden" and could yield a "life changing" sum of money.

Image copyright Portable Antiquities Scheme Image caption The history and whereabouts of the piano between 1906-1983 is unknown

Shrewsbury Coroner's Court heard senior coroner John Ellery recount how the piano, made by Broadwood & Sons of London, was initially sold to Messrs Beavan and Mothersole of Saffron Walden, Essex, in 1906.

But its ownership from then until 1983 - when it was purchased by a family in the area who later moved to Shropshire - is unknown.

The coroner is now seeking information about its whereabouts between 1906 and 1983.

Image copyright Trustees of the British Museum Image caption A gold sovereign from the reign of Queen Victoria, dated 1847 is the oldest coin in the hoard

Image copyright Trustees of the British Museum Image caption A gold sovereign from the reign of George V is dated 1915

Mr Ellery deferred the conclusion of the inquest to allow for more time for anyone with information about the piano from the Essex area to come forward.

The hoard was initially reported to Peter Reavill, Finds Liaison Officer for the British Museum's Portable Antiquities Scheme at Shropshire Museums.

While not declaring the true value of the coins, he said it has "the potential of yielding a life changing sum of money."

"It's not the sort of money you would tuck away and forget," he said. "It is lifetime of savings and its beyond most people," Mr Reavill added.

The objects will qualify as treasure and be the property of the Crown if the coroner finds they have been hidden with the intent of future recovery.

However, if the original owner or their heirs can establish their title to the find, the Crown's claim will be void.

The inquest will resume and conclude on 20 April.