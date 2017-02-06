Petition started for retiring officer to keep his police dog

Image copyright Jennie Evans Image caption Sgt David Evans has offered to buy Ivy and cover the cost of replacing her

More than 15,000 people have signed a petition to allow a police dog to retire with her handler.

Sgt David Evans, from Shropshire, is "heartbroken" at the prospect of not being able to keep four-year-old Ivy when he retires, his daughter said.

She set up an online petition to gather support for her father, who is stepping down in April after 34 years' service.

The chief constable has "made a direct offer" to speak to Sgt Evans. Police dogs normally retire about age eight.

Latest reaction to the petition

Sgt Evans, 59, has been told he will have to pass the animal - a Malinois cross German Shepherd - on to another handler to continue working, the family said.

Police dogs

It takes about 13 weeks to train a police dog

Purchase and initial training costs about £24,000

The dogs usually retire around the age of eight, depending on fitness

If the dog is approaching retirement at the same time as its handler, it would be considered for retirement. In cases where dogs are still young, they will often be re-handled

Source: West Mercia Police

Image copyright Jennie Evans Image caption The petition calling for Ivy to be allowed to retire with her handler has been signed by people from as far afield as Canada and New Zealand

Image copyright Jennie Evans Image caption West Mercia Police's chief constable has offered to speak to the officer personally about Ivy's future

The petition has been signed by people from as far afield as Canada and New Zealand. Daughter Jennie said the response was "incredible".

She said Sgt Evans, of Market Drayton, had offered to buy Ivy and cover the cost of replacing her.

Ms Evans said: "Dad sacrificed many family moments with the support of his wife to enable him to undergo months of training with his police dogs.

"West Mercia need to show they appreciate these efforts and do not treat dogs as dispensable equipment that can be 'handed down' to other people."

West Mercia Police said Chief Constable Anthony Bangham "recognises the unique bond between an officer and his dog and has made a direct offer to speak to the officer personally about this".