A boy aged four phoned police for help when his mum collapsed at home.

Jacob Onions, from Arleston, Shropshire, told the call-handler "Mummy" had hurt herself and would not get up.

The call was then traced to his house where emergency services were sent to aid Jacob's mother, Gemma.

Operator Kelly Morgan said she "shed a couple of tears" after a 13-minute call during which the patient regained consciousness.