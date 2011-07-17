Ideas for Wellington development name wanted

Shropshire residents are being given the chance to name newly developed parts of Wellington.

Telford and Wrekin Council is giving people the chance to select names for key parts of the new Civic Quarter.

The £8.5m development is due to be finished in October and will see the existing civic and leisure centre remodelled.

There will also be a new register office, library, meeting rooms, offices and cafe.

The area is currently referred to as the Wellington Civic Quarter development.

Residents have until 9 September to submit their ideas.