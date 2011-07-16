Shropshire pupils prepare for Olympics show

Pupils at schools in Shropshire are preparing for an arts and culture performance based on the county's links with the modern Olympics.

Year Ten students have visited Wembley and the Olympic Stadium as part of a four-month project.

It culminates on 20 July with a presentation of dance, poetry and plays at the Birmingham Hippodrome.

Much Wenlock in Shropshire is widely considered to be the birthplace of the modern Olympics.

The project has been partly funded by a £24,400 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund. About 50 students from Madeley Academy in Telford and William Brookes School in Much Wenlock are taking part.

The pupils have worked with the Leaps and Bounds Trust - a group which works with disadvantaged and at risk young people aged 15 to 19.