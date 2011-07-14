Shropshire

Birmingham man held on terror offence

A 22-year-old man from Birmingham has been arrested on suspicion of collection of information likely to be used by a terrorist.

The man was detained by West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit officers at his home address on Thursday.

His arrest is not related to the arrest of a 21-year-old man in the Alum Rock area of the city on Tuesday, police said.

The 22-year-old was released on bail after questioning.

Neither arrest was made in response to any immediate threat, they added.

Det Insp Alan McSharry said both offences were of a serious nature.

"Officers from the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit and local neighbourhood officers will continue to work with our communities to combat terrorism," he added.

