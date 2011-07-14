Shropshire Star staff vote yes to strike

Union members at the Shropshire Star newspaper have voted in favour of strike action.

Editorial staff on the Shropshire daily and its weekly titles were balloted in reaction to proposed job cuts.

Members of the National Union of Journalists voted in favour of the industrial action but have not yet named strike dates.

The Midland News Association, which owns the title, aims to cut its workforce by around 10%.

This could mean around 30 people would lose their jobs on the Shropshire Star side of the business.

A total of 90 jobs are to go across the group, which also owns the Express & Star.