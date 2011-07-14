Fifty new jobs as Stadco opens new factory in Telford

A new automotive manufacturing plant has opened in Telford creating 50 jobs.

Stadco makes panels for vehicles built by Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford, General Motors and BMW.

The 18-acre site was acquired after an extensive restructuring of the company following the economic downturn in the automotive industry in 2008-2009.

Stadco's managing director, Dermot Sterne, said he was excited and optimistic about the company's future.

He said: "After having had to react to the impact of the industry downturn, to consolidate and restructure our business, it is clear that Stadco is now well placed to take advantage of the increase in economic activity.

"The new facility will provide the company with a further platform needed to meet the future requirements of our customers for years to come."

The factory is on the former Ogihara site in Hortonwood which closed in 2009.