New Shrewsbury Christmas lights planned

Plans have been put forward for new Shrewsbury Christmas lights.

The current ones are nearing the end of their life, the town council said. About £35,000 is spent on erecting and maintaining lighting stock annually.

Members agreed to seek to appoint a supplier to provide, install and maintain the annual display.

Councillors said firms must take into consideration the existing revenue budget for installation and repairs and base proposals on a similar sum.

They gave the go-ahead to invite applications for tender.

Town clerk Helen Ball said the economic impact of the Christmas lights display to Shrewsbury was "huge", boosting "both the retail and tourism economies".

It has also been agreed to approach local businesses for support to extend the Christmas lighting to incorporate Smithfield Road.