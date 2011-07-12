Six-year-old golfer plays in US tournament

Image caption Sam was inspired to take up golf after watching the film Happy Gilmore

Six-year-old Sam Gwilliams from Shropshire has made his international golf debut, just a few months after taking up the sport.

Sam is taking part in the Junior World Championships in San Diego, USA, which started on Tuesday.

Former winners of the tournament include Tiger Woods and Ernie Els.

Mother Alison said the family were very relaxed about the three-day competition, but Sam was determined to win it.

"We came out to America on Friday and Sam's had three good practice rounds. We'll just see how he gets on," she said.

The Junior World Golf Championships in California is the largest event of its kind and Sam is one of 50 boys from around the world taking part in the youngest age category.

The youngster's ability was discovered when Sam's parents bought him a golf club to play with, after watching the golf comedy film Happy Gilmore.

Just before Easter Sam started going to Arscott Golf Club, where he quickly made an impression.

Sam qualified for the world championships in May after being named runner-up in a regional competition.