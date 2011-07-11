Thieves take 'distinctive' jewels in Madeley burglary

Up to £20,000 worth of "distinctive" jewellery has been taken in a burglary at a home in Shropshire.

The thieves also stole a silver Range Rover from the drive of the house in Coalport Road in Madeley, Telford.

Police said the victim was devastated as some of the jewellery had been in the family for around 100 years.

The items include a diamond and pearl Victorian gold bangle, a diamond tennis bracelet and a 14 carat gold tanzanite and diamond and black opal ring.

A police spokesman said officers would like anyone with information about the theft, which happened on Thursday afternoon, to contact them.

"Police are investigating the matter and want to hear from anyone who may have been offered any of the jewellery for sale," he said. "It is highly likely that whoever stole it will try and sell the property on.

"We also want to hear from anyone who has any knowledge in relation to the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle, which remains outstanding."

Other items taken include, an 18 carat gold three cluster diamond ring, a Gucci bracelet watch and ring and a pair of grape earrings.