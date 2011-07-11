Fight The Bear play T in The Park festival

Image caption Fight The Bear play Hopton Court's Hole in The Wall festival on 15 July

A Shropshire band have been celebrating after playing one of the country's biggest music festivals.

Fight The Bear, from Bishop's Castle, beat off competition from across the country to play the BBC Introducing stage at T in The Park on Sunday.

Lead singer Jonny Keeley said he had been nervous before the set, but that the crowd had been great.

The indie/ska band, who have known each other since primary school, have played about 500 gigs since forming in 2004.

The band features Jonny Keeley and Jamie Furber on guitar and vocals, Ben (Bear) Beddoes on bass and Duncan Burns on drums.

Despite becoming one of the most popular and busiest names on the local live circuit, Jonny Keeley said Fight The Bear's success had been almost accidental.

"We never turned round and said 'let's be in a band'.

"We just started playing together and then we thought 'shall we do some gigs'. So we started doing that and eventually we ended up playing on stage," he said.

The band are also headlining the Hole in The Wall festival at Hopton Court on Friday 15 July.

Originally known as a ska band, their 2010 album Dead Sea Fruit, showcased a more mainstream sound.

It quickly became one of the most popular local releases of the year.

Video highlights of Fight The Bear's set are available on the BBC Introducing website.