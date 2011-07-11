Shropshire stroke issues campaign aimed at teenagers

A campaign aimed at raising awareness among young people about how to help someone suffering from a stroke has been launched using social media.

Shropshire County PCT and NHS Telford and Wrekin have worked on a scheme involving Facebook and YouTube pages which include videos.

In the images, local children discuss stroke issues.

The new campaign has also been promoted on Shropshire's buses and through a radio advertising campaign.

Carol McInnes, public health specialist nurse at Shropshire County PCT, said: "Not only is it vital that people who are at risk of stroke know the signs, but younger people could be in the position where they are with someone who is having a stroke.

"So they also need to be aware of the symptoms and know what they can do."

The Heroes Act FAST campaign calls on people to share any stories or comments they have about the issue.