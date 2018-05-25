Oxford

Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 25 May 2018

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Find out how you can join in and submit your images below.

Queen's Lane Image copyright Esther Johnson
Image caption The sun sets over Queen's Lane in Oxford
Iffley Lock Image copyright Tim Turan
Image caption Thanks to Tim Turan for this shot of Iffley Lock in the sun
Field near Chalgrove Image copyright Toby West
Image caption We love the light in this photo taken near Chalgrove
Flower in Abingdon Image copyright Becca
Image caption A daisy soaks up the sun on a beautiful morning in Abingdon
A bee on a flower Image copyright Cliff Kinch
Image caption A bee stops to refuel in Milcombe near Banbury
Red Kite Image copyright Cliff Kinch
Image caption We get some great shots of Red Kites at Oxfordshire's Big Picture
Tom Tower Image copyright Anthony Morris
Image caption Oxford's colleges are home to some great buildings, not least Tom Tower at Christ Church

If you have a great image of the county send it to us by email to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk

More on this story