Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Nobel Peace Prize winner will share the social secretary role for the upcoming academic year

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is to help plan parties at her Oxford college, after being elected as a social secretary by her fellow students.

The 20-year-old is currently finishing the first year of a degree at Lady Margaret Hall.

She was chosen to join the Junior Common Room (JCR) Executive Committee in elections at the college last week

Each Oxford college has a JCR committee to organise events and campaigns.

Ms Yousafzai, who is studying politics, philosophy, and economics, will share the social secretary role with Tiger Akawin for the upcoming academic year.

President of Lady Margaret Hall's JCR, Lana Purcell, said its responsibilities included organising and promoting social events.

In 2012, Ms Yousafzai was shot in the head, neck and shoulder by a Taliban fighter while travelling home from school after writing an anonymous diary about life under the extremists.

After recovering from her near-fatal injuries, she and her family relocated to Birmingham. In August 2017 she accepted a place to study at Lady Margaret Hall in Oxford.

She has been taking part in various events at the university.

Among the events organised by the JCR this year were an outdoor movie night, a jazz night, and a garden party.

"I look forward to working with all the newly elected officers in the year ahead," Ms Purcell said.