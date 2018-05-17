Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the incident happened in Van Diemen's Lane on 4 October

A police officer who struck a man on the ground with his baton has been sacked for using force "inappropriately".

PC Adam Scarratt had already used his baton to twice hit the man, who he had been attempting to stop in Oxford, when he delivered a third blow.

He later gave "dishonest" information about the incident on 4 October, Thames Valley Police said.

He was dismissed by the force after a misconduct hearing on Wednesday.

The hearing at the force's headquarters in Kidlington also found he used foul language rather than asking the man, who had been riding a bicycle in Van Diemen's Lane, to stop.

Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell said the officer, who was based at Cowley Police station, had used force "completely inappropriately".

He added that his actions "fell well below" expected standards and said he was later "dishonest" in his account of the incident.