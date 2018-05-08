Image copyright PA Image caption Witnesses heard armed police shout "put your hands up"

A stand-off between a gunman and armed police in Oxford has "ended peacefully", police have said.

Shots were exchanged between the suspect and officers in Paradise Square on Monday. Negotiators spoke to the suspect after the shootout.

One person is being treated for a non-life threatening injury, South Central Ambulance Service said.

All road closures have been lifted in the area, though police remain at the scene.