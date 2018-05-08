Oxford shooting: Stand-off between police and gunman ends
- 8 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A stand-off between a gunman and armed police in Oxford has "ended peacefully", police have said.
Shots were exchanged between the suspect and officers in Paradise Square on Monday. Negotiators spoke to the suspect after the shootout.
One person is being treated for a non-life threatening injury, South Central Ambulance Service said.
All road closures have been lifted in the area, though police remain at the scene.