Image copyright EPA Image caption Police officers found Christopher Lemonius with serious injuries in Blackbird Leys on 1 June

A man died after he was attacked by a gang armed with golf clubs, pieces of wood and a machete, a court has heard.

Christopher Lemonius, 27, was found injured in Jourdain Road, Blackbird Leys Park. He died in hospital.

A jury heard previous violence in the area might have sparked the "determined" attack on 1 June 2017.

Six men who deny murder have gone on trial at Oxford Crown Court. Four others deny obstructing the police investigation.

Prosecution QC, Stuart Trimmer, said on 1 June just before 23:00 BST there had been a confrontation between two groups in Blackbird Leys park.

Mr Lemonius was then chased along with two friends by a larger group, before he became separated.

'Severed finger'

The court heard a car was driven at him by 27-year-old Yousef Koudoua, one of the men accused of his murder.

Mr Lemonius then ran down an alleyway and into a house where he was attacked by five men in the back garden.

Witnesses said they heard fighting, along with shouts of "let's finish him off".

A severed finger belonging to Mr Lemonius was later found in the garden by police.

The attackers were also heard referring to a previous stabbing of Yasmine Lamzini, it was said.

Image caption Christopher Lemonius died from multiple injuries

Those charged with murder, who are all from Oxford, are:

Yousef Koudoua, 27, of Balfour Road

Yasine Lamzini, 19, of Jourdain Road

Rashaun Stoute, 23, of Church Cowley Road

Connor Woodward, 24, of Haldene Road

Otman Lamzini, 24, of Jourdain Road

Carlos Spencer, 26, of Wynbush Road

Two defendants, a 17-year-old and Saffron Fakir, from Oxford, tried to cover up what had happened by hiding evidence, the prosecution alleges.

Both deny conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Allal and Yamina Lamzini, of Jourdain Road, Oxford, were in their house at the time of the attack.

They deny doing acts tended or intended to pervert the course of justice.

The trial is expected to last for about 10 weeks.