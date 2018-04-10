Image caption Divers searched the river using sonar

Bad weather is hampering a search of the River Thames for a missing 82-year-old man.

Frederick Lawson was reported missing from Shiplake, near Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Wednesday.

It is feared he may have fallen into the swollen river and divers searched it for days before heavy rain and high waters forced them to stop.

Police said they were following other lines of inquiry and would review the decision when the weather improved.

Mr Lawson is described as about 5ft 10in tall, with blue eyes and grey hair.

Image caption Frederick Lawson was reported missing on Wednesday