Here are five stories from Oxfordshire that people have been clicking on this week.

1) University of Oxford 'sexist' alumni invite criticised

Image copyright ANNA PLOSZAJSKI Image caption Dr Anna Ploszajski criticised the invitation to her former science department's alumni dinner

An Oxford University department which sent out invitations encouraging alumni to bring "partners and wives" has been accused of sexism.

Former Department of Materials student Dr Anna Ploszajski received the reunion invite and tweeted it using the widespread #everydaysexism hashtag.

She wrote: "In which universe is it acceptable to say 'partners and wives are very welcome' on an invitation?"

A spokesperson said the university was "committed to gender equality".

2) PC sacked for biting woman's nose

Image copyright Google Image caption PC Rebecca Barnett assaulted the woman on Addison Road in Banbury

A police officer has been sacked for biting a woman on the nose.

PC Rebecca Barnett pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm in Addison Road, Banbury.

Thames Valley Police said while off duty she argued with the woman on 10 June last year.

She grabbed and bit the 29-year-old victim on the nose, causing an injury which required surgery and left permanent scarring, the force said.

3) Georges Méliès' lost autobiography to be reprinted

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Méliès was 77 when he wrote his memoirs, which are long out of print

The long lost autobiography of cinema pioneer Georges Méliès is to be republished after it was tracked down by a filmmaker.

Jon Spira located the rare memoir from a bookseller in France. It has been out of print since 1945 and was never translated into English.

Mr Spira, from Oxford, describes it as "firsthand testimony of the man who essentially invented narrative cinema".

Méliès' achievements include the 1902 movie blockbuster A Trip to the Moon.

4) Aquarium owner warns of coral risk

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption "Potentially toxic" fumes were emitted from coral in a fish tank (stock image)

A man who needed hospital treatment after inhaling chemicals from his fish tank is calling for clearer warnings to prevent others from suffering.

"Potentially toxic" fumes were emitted when Chris Matthews moved coral at an aquarium at his Oxfordshire home.

Nine other people, including five family members and four firefighters, required hospital treatment.

Mr Matthews called for more "readily available" information in non-scientific language for fish-keepers.

5) Millionaire landowner loses estate access case

Image caption Nicholas Johnston was giving evidence last year at the High Court in Bristol

A millionaire landowner has lost a court battle to keep using a private road to access his 4,000-acre estate.

Nicholas Johnston, of the Great Tew Estate, said a road through a neighbouring industrial estate was a right of way.

But the High Court backed the industrial estate's bid to ban vehicles using it to access Great Tew.

Judge Paul Matthews said Mr Johnston had been "making things up as he went along" in the case.