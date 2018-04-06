Oxford

Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 6 April 2018

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Find out how you can join in and submit your images below.

Water meadow, Magdalen College Image copyright Pauline Massey
Image caption The water meadow at Magdalen College lives up to its name
Canada Goose Image copyright Pauline Massey
Image caption This week's wet weather was good news for geese
Christ Church Meadow Image copyright Esther Johnson
Image caption Looking out over Christ Church Meadow at sunset
Grandpont Bridge in Oxford Image copyright Esther Johnson
Image caption We like all types landscapes on Oxfordshire's Big Picture, natural and urban
Magdalen College's cloisters Image copyright Pauline Massey
Image caption Shafts of rare sunlight at Magdalen College's cloisters
Bird of prey in the rain Image copyright Becs Photography
Image caption This was how the rain made me feel at times this week!

If you have a great image of the county send it to us by email to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story